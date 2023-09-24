A696 Milbourne: Four seriously injured in two-vehicle collision
- Published
Four people were seriously injured, with two in a life-threatening condition, in a two-vehicle collision on a main road in Northumberland.
A man and woman, aged 58 and 49, from one car suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash on the A696 at Milbourne, north of Ponteland.
A man and woman, aged 77 and 65, in the second vehicle were seriously injured.
Northumbria Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash shortly before midday on Saturday and dashcam footage.
Sgt Russ Surrey said: "We are working hard to determine exactly what happened in the moments before this serious collision.
"Four people have been hospitalised and our thoughts are with them and their families and we wish them a full recovery."
A stretch of the A696 was closed for the whole of Saturday afternoon with diversions set up. It was reopened on Saturday evening.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.