North East Skinny Dip: Charity event is a chance to give back - swimmer
- Published
Taking part in an annual skinny dip to raise money for a mental health charity is a chance "to give a little bit back", one of the swimmers said.
The North East Skinny Dip, held at Druridge Bay in Northumberland around the autumn equinox, has raised more than £100,000 for Mind since 2012.
Former firefighter Stew Wardlow, who took part in 2022 after "a very black period", said he found it liberating.
He said swimming naked made him realise he had "nothing to hide behind".
The 63-year-old from East Sleekburn, Northumberland, said he heard about the skinny dip "years ago and it seemed like a laugh".
"Because of the problems I'd had and the help I'd received, I felt like I was giving a little bit back by taking part," he said.
"I was up just after 4am, and drove to Druridge Bay. I was completely on my own and they fired a flare and everyone ran into the water.
"I walked but I felt no embarrassment.
"It's strange - when you're all stripped down to your birthday suit, you've got nothing to hide behind."
He said he would be taking in the 2023 event on Sunday, but would not be on his own again, because he would be "meeting up with all the friends I made last year".
Carolyn Heppell, who has also struggled with her mental health and spent five months off work during the Covid pandemic, also swam in 2022.
The 54-year-old, from Consett in County Durham, said the whole experience was "brilliant".
"Even thinking about it now gives me such a buzz," she said.
"Some were running, some were holding hands, people were laughing.
"I walked up the beach to my clothes after the dip and thought I'll be back next year."
The event's organisers said Sunday's event would probably be the biggest so far in terms of participants, as about 1,400 people had signed up to strip off and swim.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.