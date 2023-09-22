Couple get engaged while viewing Northern Lights in Northumberland
A man waited for the "perfect" time to propose to his girlfriend as they took in the Northern Lights spectacle.
Gardener Sarah Guilliatt was shocked to see partner Neil go down on one knee on a Northumberland beach in front of the aurora borealis.
The pair, from Nottinghamshire, were visiting Seahouses when the phenomenon was at its most noticeable.
The moment was caught on camera, which Ms Guilliatt believed had been set up to capture the skies.
She had received a call to carry out work at a client's holiday home in Seahouses some 209 miles (336km) from her Retford home earlier this year.
However, having visited the fishing village before, she said it was a "no-brainer" and they made the journey last week.
Describing themselves as "avid stargazers", they had also been aware of sightings of the Northern Lights in the area.
After spotting the sky appearing to change colour on Monday evening, they "rushed" to find the perfect spot outside.
She said: "We went to a little beach, outside of light pollution, and as soon as we started walking you could see the sky was lit up.
"We set up a camera, Neil ran back and got down on one knee and I was like 'whoa'."
She accepted the proposal to a background of purples, greens and blacks, before her partner arranged to create a ring with the same colours of the sky that evening.
"We're quite spontaneous people, we'll put our things in the car and see what happens," she said.
They are now planning to get married in April.
It comes as the Northern Lights interrupted a bridge and groom, who were celebrating tying the knot near Inverness, Scotland.
Rebecca MacDonald and Chris Oram rushed outside to get their wedding pictures taken in front of the display.
