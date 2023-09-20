Four in hospital after crash involving Newcastle police car
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a police car and another vehicle.
Emergency services were called to the scene, where both cars had overturned, in the Fenham area of Newcastle.
The crash happened at the crossroads of Barrack Road and Brighton Grove just after 19:00 BST.
The road was partially-blocked and vehicles directed away from the area but it has since fully reopened.
A witness said several police and North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) vehicles had been in attendance.
NEAS said it had dispatched three ambulance crews and a Hazardous Area Reponse Team to the scene.
A spokesperson added that the four people were receiving "further treatment".
