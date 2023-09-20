River Tyne dog rescue man saved by firefighters
A man had to be rescued from the River Tyne after he tried to save his pet dog from the water.
The dog owner found himself perched on an overturned boat in the river near South Shore Road, Gateshead, on Tuesday night.
After receiving a 999 call, firefighters built a ladder bridge to bring him, and the wet pet, to safety.
Rescuers have since warned people to keep their pets on leads when walking near the river.
The man was walking his dog along the river bank when the pet fell into the water just before 22:00 BST.
He managed to reach the dog before they both took refuge on the upturned boat.
But the vessel was about 5m (16ft) away from the river edge, prompting a call for assistance.
Three appliances and crews from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) arrived shortly after, forming a bridge to get the pair back on to land.
"It could have ended differently if not for their (fire crews) intervention," a TWFRS spokesperson said.
"We know why people would enter the water to rescue an animal, but please consider keeping dogs on a lead near larger stretches of water like the Tyne."
Both the man, and the dog, escaped injury, but the fire service added it was an "important reminder" of the dangers of entering the river.
