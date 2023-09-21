Northumberland coastal communities "good pickings" for thefts
Six motors were taken in an early morning raid on boats at the harbour and on the beach in Beadnell in July.
There have also been attempts to take outboard motors from fishing boats in Boulmer before thieves were disturbed.
Northumbria Police is increasing patrols around the affected areas and urged boat owners to stay vigilant.
It said officers have seen a rise in the number of thefts from harbours, riverbanks and coastal fishing communities across Northumberland.
Boat owners in rural coastal communities have been targeted in a spate of thefts which have seen outboard motors taken from vessels.
Boulmer parish councillor Adrian Hinchcliffe said last week's thefts were "concerning".
"I think people from outside the area regard us as very rural and therefore having good pickings," he said.
"I think they are wrong because people here are very vigilant."
Outboard motors can range in price from "a few hundred pounds to the high thousands", depending on what type of boat they are used on.
Eamon Moloney, the secretary of Beadnell Sailing Club, said: "We're very concerned about the effect this is having on the working boats, we are a coastal community trying to make a living."
Mr Moloney believes thieves had travelled to the area two months ago to target working boats.
"In the very early hours of the morning CCTV cameras at the harbour picked up torches moving around the harbour and on the beach and in the morning we found six outboard motors had been stolen," he said.
"Some were taken from the harbour and others from boats on the beach."
Mr Maloney added a seventh motor was stolen "a few days later" while another motor had been dumped in the sand dunes.
Det Insp Jon May, from Northumbria Police, said: "Boats, boat motors, and fishing equipment are not only valuable, but an integral part of the infrastructure amongst rural Northumberland so it's extremely important we work together to ensure people's livelihoods are protected.
"Most of the time, crimes such as these take place under the cover of night, with offenders mostly using vans to transport their haul - so these are the signs I'd like people to be looking out for, as well as anything which doesn't look or feel right."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.