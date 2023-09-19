Northumberland A1 crash: Driver arrested after eight injured
A HGV driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving after eight people were hurt in a crash on the A1.
Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway in Stannington, Northumberland, at 12:30 BST on Monday.
The crash involved a lorry and four other vehicles, and two people remain in hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The 43-year-old man has since been released on police bail.
Officers said they were still trying to establish how the HGV collided with the vehicles.
'Early stage'
Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air Ambulance were called to the scene.
The road remained closed until just after 00:00 BST to allow for recovery work.
Sgt Steve Armstrong of Northumbria Police said the investigation was at an "early stage", but it was "determined to fully understand" what had happened.
He said: "A number of inquiries have been ongoing - but today we would also urge any further witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to get in touch with us."
The six other people were discharged from hospital with minor injuries, the force added.
