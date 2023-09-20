Stabbed Newcastle United fan home after Milan attack
- Published
A Newcastle United fan who was stabbed during an attack in Milan is back home and "on the mend", his family has said.
Eddie McKay was approached by a group of men on Monday night while returning to his hotel in the Italian city.
The 58-year-old was taken to hospital after being stabbed twice in the arm and once in the back.
Posting on social media, Mr McKay said it had been an "unprovoked attack" and he was thankful his son and friend were not seriously hurt.
Police are investigating the assault, which happened hours before Newcastle's Champions League match with AC Milan.
Mr McKay's family told BBC Radio Newcastle he had safely returned home and he said he had been checked at the Royal Victoria Infirmary and was "all good" although still a "bit sore".
'Speedy recovery'
Newcastle United said it was "deeply concerned" at what happened, hours before its first Champions League appearance for 20 years, and it was liaising with the local authorities.
"Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery," the club said.
Police were called at about midnight in the Navigli area of Milan, a popular nightlife area.
Mr McKay was with a friend and it is thought they encountered a group of about eight people.
State police said it was not known if the group were Italians or foreigners.
The match ended 0-0.
