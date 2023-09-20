'Inspirational' six-year-old donor gives baby brother new hope
The family of a six-year-old girl who donated bone marrow to her baby brother have described her as "inspirational".
In April, Freya watched on Facetime as Jakob, who has a rare genetic disorder, received her bone marrow at Newcastle's Great North Children's Hospital.
Despite being given a 30% chance of surviving the transplant procedure, the 18-month-old is at home and recovering.
His family hope the transplant will strengthen his immunity, making him less reliant on blood transfusions.
Diagnosed with MIRAGE syndrome when he was six months old, Jakob has spent more than half his life in hospital.
But since the transplant, his mum says he is happy, alert and interacting.
"We always said we'd never force Freya to do it," said Nicola Frost.
"She was with us when she found out she was a [donor] match and we told her it was her choice.
"She was adamant she was going to help Jakob. She was amazing and just took it in her stride," she added.
"Now she wants to be a blood doctor to help people like Jakob.
"Freya and Jakob have a really special bond. She says he's got a piece of her inside him."
The family took the decision to go ahead with the transplant after realising Jakob would need regular blood transfusions as part of his continued treatment.
In hospital, during his recovery, Jakob could not be left alone. The family was assisted by the Rainbow Trust charity who provided a support worker who visited Jakob every week to provide Nicola with respite,
The support from the charity is continuing at home and Nicola said it has been "amazing".
At the end of his treatment on 14 July, Jakob - who continues to be tube-fed because of difficulties swallowing - rang the bell at the hospital, and has since returned to his County Durham home.
"He's so happy - he keeps smiling at me," said mum Nicola.
"He's alert, he's interacting, he knows what's going on; he plays, he sits up and he knows who people are."
And she says the bond between Jakob and Freya remains as strong as ever.
"They laugh together and get so excited when they see each other."
