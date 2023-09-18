Northumberland A1 crash: Eight people taken to hospital
Eight people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a number of vehicles on the A1.
The accident occurred near Stannington, Northumberland, at about 12.30 BST.
Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and the Great North Air Ambulance attended the scene.
A NEAS spokesperson said five people were taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary and a further three taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.
The road has since remained closed and vehicles are being diverted, National Highways said.
