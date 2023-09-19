Horden redevelopment: MP fears village revamp uncertain
- Published
An MP says he only believes a village's redevelopment will go ahead once there is "progress on the ground".
Homes are due to be demolished and community facilities built to try to improve Horden, according to Durham County Council.
Up to £6m has been committed from the council's budget to carry out the first phase of the project.
However, Easington MP Graeme Morris said there had been failed attempts to invest in the town before.
He said he welcomed the plans and wanted to see work begin but had to "reserve judgement".
"There have been too many false dawns when it comes to investment and regeneration in Horden, and I will have more confidence when there is progress on the ground," the Labour MP said.
Horden was not included in bids for Levelling Up funding, while bids for other funding have so far failed, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Morris, who said council's joint administration had not included the village in the first round of bids, urged the authority to follow the project through.
"It is vital that the council proceed in an effective and efficient manner to secure improvements for local residents, who have seen too many false promises come and go."
Under the first phase of the scheme homes in Third Street will be acquired and redeveloped.
The council says it will be a "catalyst" for redevelopment and attract further investment.
James Rowlandson, cabinet member for resources, investment and assets, said it was "disappointed" Horden did not receive Levelling Up funding.
However, he said it had prioritised improvements in the village and continued to "look for other opportunities for the community."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.