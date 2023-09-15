Michael Brown: Sepsis death 'exacerbated' by delays
A man with sepsis died of natural causes "exacerbated" by treatment delays after waiting 14 hours for an ambulance, an inquest has found.
Michael Brown, from Sunderland, died in the city's Royal Hospital in January after doctors found his condition to be "unsalvageable."
During the inquest, senior assistant coroner Karin Welsh said delays "contributed" to his death.
North East Ambulance Service said staff had been under "severe" pressure.
The hearing was told that when Mr Brown was eventually admitted to hospital he was in pain from issues linked to a recent catheter change.
He also had underlying health problems including leukaemia and, along with his partner Ruth Stafford, heavily relied on outside agencies for help.
Ms Welsh said: "Having considered the evidence it is my view, on the balance of probabilities, that the delays contributed to and exacerbated Michael's final hours."
Ambulances diverted
The inquest heard Mr Brown's carer had called 999 and was told to expect an ambulance within four hours.
However, the first crew was only assigned after seven hours and this ambulance, as well as two others that were sent later, were all diverted to other emergencies.
The inquest was told that Mr Brown's family "did not have the comfort of knowing that all that could have been done was done".
It was found that Mr Brown died of natural causes contributed to and exacerbated by delays in securing earlier attendance at hospital and treatment.
Kevin Joisce, a consultant who treated Mr Brown in hospital, told the inquest the patient was "extremely unwell" when he arrived and was "at a very advanced stage of an unsalvageable position".
A decision was made to provide him with end-of-life care and Mr Brown died of sepsis the following day.
Mr Joisce told the inquest at Sunderland City Hall his patient would have had a "higher probability of a different outcome" if he had been given treatment earlier.
'Challenging winter'
Mr Brown was bedbound after having a stroke four years previously and needed a catheter, which became blocked on 10 January.
Ambulance service chief operating officer Stephen Segasby said: "It is always our intention to reach patients as quickly as we can and we share our deepest condolences to Mr Brown's loved ones.
"At the time of this incident we were working at our highest level of escalation and were operating with severe pressures on our service during an incredibly challenging winter.
"We have implemented a number of actions to strengthen our processes and to improve our responses to calls from healthcare professionals."
