Man arrested after South Shields dog found dead
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal after a pet dog was found dead.
A search to find the pet, called Winnie, was launched after she disappeared from her home in South Shields on 4 September.
Northumbria Police said her body had since been found in the Leas area, and an investigation was under way.
A 33-year-old man was arrested and has since been released on police bail.
A spokesperson for the force said it was remaining "open-minded" over the "circumstances surrounding her death".
An online fundraiser, set up to help pay for a memorial, has since seen more than £1,000 raised.
