Sunderland child tax worker jailed for £240k fraud
- Published
A "greedy" tax worker who fabricated child credit claims to net almost £240,000 has been jailed for fraud.
Tracy Ashbridge, 44 and from Sunderland, made up children, lied about disabilities and changed other claimants' applications to benefit herself, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Had all her attempts over a four-year period worked, she would have got more than £430,000, the court heard.
She admitted six fraud charges while her husband Robert, 44, admitted one.
'Do you mean money?'
The court heard Tracy Ashbridge had worked for HMRC since 2012 and was paid £11,000-a-year to process child tax credit claims.
From 2015, she amended her own family's claim to falsely say her children had disabilities to get "enhanced" payments and also made up having two extra children.
Prosecutor Andrew Epsley said the day before making a fraudulent claim in February 2018, she sent her husband a message asking if they should have more children, adding: "Not physically LOL."
Robert Ashbridge, a chef at a care home, replied saying "do you mean money?", which Mr Epsley said showed he "knew exactly" what his wife was doing.
'Weight lifted'
Tracy Ashbridge changed bank details on three other families' claims so the money would go to accounts controlled by her and in total was getting funds for 18 children, some of whom were fictional and for most of whom she made up disabilities to boost the payments.
She received a total of £238,799.98 but had all her attempts been successful she would have got £434,128.26, the court heard.
In mitigation for Tracy Ashbridge, Tom Storey said she was relieved when she was finally caught with it feeling like a "weight had been lifted".
He said she had suffered extensive physical and mental health difficulties including depression, was "genuinely remorseful" and accepted she would be jailed.
Nick Lane, representing Robert Ashbridge, said he was "deeply ashamed and embarrassed" and had been a "trustworthy" member of his church and community for decades.
Mr Lane said the Ashbridges, of Plough Road, had "not lived a lavish lifestyle" with the money they defrauded, adding they earned a "moderate salary" and had four children.
'Became too greedy'
Mr Epsley said Tracy Ashbridge was arrested in March 2019 but the case was delayed by Robert Ashbridge originally denying his offence, the coronavirus pandemic and industrial action by lawyers.
Ms Recorder Caroline Sellars said Tracy Ashbridge "took advantage" of her position when Robert Ashbridge was unwell and unable to work, but became "a little bit too greedy".
She said the fraud was "relatively sophisticated" and involved a number of bank accounts over a sustained period of time as well as an abuse of trust.
Tracy Ashbridge was jailed for two years four months and Robert Ashbridge sentenced to 18 months suspended for two years.
A Proceeds of Crime will be held at a future date, the court heard.