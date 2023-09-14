Berwick Rangers stadium targeted by thieves
Berwick Rangers football club has been "devastated" by damage and the theft of goods at its Shiefield Park stadium.
The Lowland League club said windows were smashed and items stolen from its shop in the raid which took place overnight into Tuesday.
Golf buggies belonging to the Berwick Bandits speedway club were also taken for a joyride, with one thought to have hit a gas pipe at a house.
Police are investigating and have appealed for information.
The football club said it had suffered "major damage and theft".
'Hammer blow'
Director Dan Crowe said both Rangers and the Bandits were "devastated" after vandals had broken into the speedway pits, stolen keys and taken goods from the bar.
He added that one of the golf buggies had crashed into a house, causing a gas leak.
Berwick Rangers described the damage as a "hammer blow to the team of directors, staff and volunteers that put so much time and effort into running our club".
Mr Crowe explained that the next few weeks would be tough, "especially because this was on the back of another break-in in July".
"We're going to have to pick ourselves up, double our efforts and make sure we are still operating," he said.
