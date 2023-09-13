Care workers accuse Sunderland council of pay discrimination
- Published
The GMB union says female care workers in Sunderland have been underpaid for years and has urged them to make claims against the city council.
The union believes women who work for Sunderland Care and Support Ltd could be owed hundreds of thousands of pounds.
While not directly employed by the local authority, the company is fully owned by Sunderland City Council.
It says it is "very happy to sit down and talk" to find a resolution.
The GMB union alleges the council has used Sunderland Care and Support Ltd, an organisation it set up ten years ago, to put women on lower grades than directly-employed council workers, while also denying them access to the Tyne & Wear Pension Scheme.
GMB rep Kim Inglis said: "We are determined to end this injustice.
"As a care worker, me and my colleagues do vital work supporting vulnerable people and I'm proud to be leading this equal pay campaign.
"We are owed wages for years of work. Our work isn't worth less than men in comparable roles."
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said: "We can confirm we have been contacted by the GMB which says it has concerns about terms and conditions for staff working with Sunderland Care and Support.
"While we have yet to see full and further details on those concerns, we are very happy to sit down and talk through these matters and seek a resolution."
The equal pay claim being highlighted could have a big impact on the authority, at a time when it is already under financial pressure.
The GMB also said it is investigating similar issues at other councils, including an equal pay claim from about 400 council care staff in Cumbria.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.