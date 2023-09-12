BBC Radio Newcastle Make a Difference awards winners revealed
The parents of a baby girl who needed a heart transplant and a hospital radio DJ are among the winners of BBC awards.
BBC Radio Newcastle honoured eight people and community groups at its annual Make a Difference awards.
Winners were nominated by the public with the ceremony held at Newcastle Racecourse.
The Make a Difference campaign was launched during the coronavirus pandemic to help people find support, with the awards following.
A BBC spokesman said the aim of the awards was to "shine a light on the everyday, unsung heroes who go that extra mile for others in their own community".
The nominees were considered by panels of judges including former Lioness Jill Scott, reality TV star Charlotte Crosby and Look North's Carol Malia.
Dan Thorpe, executive editor at BBC Newcastle said: "There are so many people doing amazing things to help others across the North East."
Chris Burns, controller of BBC Local Audio Commissioning said: "I can't think of a better way to celebrate the individuals who have gone above and beyond to help their communities."
This year's winners were:
Volunteer Award - Terry Clough
Terry has volunteered at Durham Hospital Radios for more than 60 years and is their current chairman.
Community Group Award - The Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen
The Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen opens its doors for anybody and everybody, providing not just hot meals, but a warm, safe and friendly environment for the people of Sunderland.
Fundraiser Award - Charlie Graver
Charlie suffered severe facial injuries in a car accident when he was four.
Now aged 11, he has raised more than £17,000 for Changing Faces, a charity that helps those with a visible difference.
Carer Award - Laura Davidson and Stephen Browne
Laura and Stephen are the parents of Milo, who has M3HBA of which "only" 10 cases have ever been recorded in the world.
He needs full-time care and his life expectancy was low but Milo continues to defy the odds and recently celebrated his 11th birthday.
Great Neighbour Award - Jim Tuart
From doing odd jobs around his estate to taking the bins out for those less mobile, from cutting lawns to caring for neighbour with cancer, Jim consistently has put others before himself.
Bravery Award - Michael Ashby
Michael put himself in danger to protect members of the public when he saw a violent incident unfolding in the street.
He managed to tackle a knifeman and subdue him until the emergency services arrived, preventing a possible tragedy.
Green Award - Katie Scott
Katie has successfully engaged her local community in Rothbury to understand how important conserving their local environment is, and has even created a free mobile phone app called The Rothbury Tree Trail which celebrates some iconic trees alongside the history of the area.
The Together Award - Terry Archbold and Cheryl Adamson
Terry and Cheryl's baby Beatrix needed a heart transplant at the age of 15 months.
While they waited for a suitable donor they decided they wanted to help others in their situation and began promoting organ donation, and particularly paediatric organ donation.
Beatrix received her new heart and was well enough to attend the ceremony.
