Payout for Ashington woman who got cancer after wrong smear result
A woman who had to undergo cancer treatment after being cleared by an incorrect smear test has received compensation.
Shona Clark was diagnosed with cervical cancer and had "gruelling" treatment three years after being told she did not have the illness in 2015.
The 45-year-old from Ashington said she felt "fortunate" to have survived.
Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust admitted a breach of duty and apologised to Ms Clark.
Ms Clark was represented by medical negligence firm Irwin Mitchell.
The hospital trust, which has agreed to pay Ms Clark an undisclosed sum, said: "We can confirm Ms Clark's smear test was incorrectly classed as negative in 2015 and we sincerely apologise for any shortcomings in her care and treatment as a result."
When Ms Clark had her smear in 2015, the result was negative when it should have highlighted borderlines changes.
Following her diagnosis three years later she underwent a hysterectomy as well as chemotherapy, radiotherapy and brachytherapy, when radiation is administered directly next to the tumour.
The hospital trust said if Ms Clark's smear test result had not been incorrectly classed as negative, on the balance of probabilities, she would not have developed cervical cancer.
'Gruelling treatment'
"Nothing can ever prepare you for the words 'you have cancer', Ms Clark said.
"When my cycle changed in 2018 and I started with bad headaches, I knew something wasn't right but I didn't expect it to be cancer because of my previous smear test result. I was falsely reassured by that result.
"Trying to come to terms with my diagnosis, treatment and my future was a whirlwind of emotions.
"One of the hardest things was the gruelling treatment I had. I had chemotherapy for 11 hours every week for five weeks and it totally wiped me out."
She also said her treatment left burns on her skin and significant joint pain.
Rebecca Pearey, medical negligence expert at Irwin Mitchell, said: "The last few years and coming to terms with her cancer and treatment has been incredibly distressing for not only Shona but all her family.
"Nothing can make up for what's she's gone through, but we're pleased that we've been able to secure the answers Shona deserved.
"This settlement will now ensure Shona can continue her recovery and access the specialist support she needs to try and look to the future the best she can."
She also added that it was still vital that people still went for cancer screening as early detection was "key to beating the disease."
Ms Clark, an account manager who is married to Ken, is now in remission but said she struggles to work part time.
Ms Clark added: "I used to be confident and enjoy going out, but now I'm a lot more reserved and I've been left with anxiety, low moods and fatigue.
"I'll always be upset at what happened to me especially because I probably wouldn't have had to go through a lot of what I have if my test result as recorded properly.
"However, despite everything, in some respects I feel fortunate as sadly others don't survive cervical cancer.
"Despite what happened to me women still need to attend smear tests."
