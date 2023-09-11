Plans to demolish Durham County Hall unveiled
Plans to demolish Durham County Council's headquarters and create a new development and business park have been unveiled.
It said the site at Aykley Heads Business Park, near the city, could become of "international significance".
The development would house office space for public, private and education sectors and be part of the "Durham Innovation District".
The council may then relocate to the existing Rivergreen Building.
Proposals show several new office blocks would be created, using up to 381,936 sq ft (35,483m) of land made available from the council's current home at County Hall.
It previously said it was an "over-sized inefficient building", which prompted the idea of a multimillion-pound base on the banks of the River Wear, which it never moved into over costs.
However, the plans will need to be agreed by the council's cabinet members next week before the next stage of the project, and work can begin.
Council leader Amanda Hopgood said it had "reimagined our vision" for the site, which would have "perfect conditions" for businesses to grow.
"We believe this district can be of regional, national and international significance, and that it can be the driving force for County Durham's future economic growth."
She added the site would be a "catalyst" for further development, saying that it was already home to businesses including Atom Bank and digital firm, Waterstons.
The council is set to work with Durham University on the redevelopment, and its new business school.
Prof Karen O'Brien, vice-chancellor, said it would help to deliver "good jobs and new opportunities".
"We believe the combination of public, private and education sectors working together for Durham offers the potential to develop an outstanding innovation district including Aykley Heads, and drive the continuing growth of the County Durham economy.
"We look forward to playing our role in developing a close partnership in the next stage of this project and to bringing our ideas and expertise to this potentially transformative project."
