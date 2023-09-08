Cramlington: Eight hurt as van crashes in police chase
- Published
Eight people have been taken to hospital after a stolen van being chased by police collided with a car in Northumberland.
The vehicle had reportedly been taken from an address in Newburn, Newcastle, just after 08:40 BST on Friday.
Officers followed the van when it failed to stop in Cramlington, before it crashed into another vehicle on the A1068 Fisher Lane, just before 09:25.
Seven people were taken to hospital by ambulance and one by helicopter.
Northumbria Police said it had referred the collision to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The crash shut the road in both directions between the A1 at Seaton Burn and A1172 Station Road for several hours.
The North East Ambulance Service said it sent six ambulance crews and several other specialist staff to the scene, near the Snowy Owl pub.
The Great North Air Ambulance sent a helicopter and ambulance. Northumbria Fire and Rescue Service was also called.
Four people were taken to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.
One person was flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary by helicopter, along with three others by ambulance, for further treatment.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 8.40am today police received a report that a van had been stolen from outside of an address in Newburn.
"A short time later, the vehicle was sighted travelling towards Cramlington and the occupant failed to stop when instructed by police.
"Following a short pursuit, the van was in a collision with a car on the A1068 Fisher Lane northbound, near to the Snowy Owl pub.
"As is standard practice in such incidents, the collision has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."
Inquiries into what happened are ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses.
