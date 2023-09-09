Newcastle Quayside bar couple praised for man's river rescue
A husband and wife who work at a riverside bar have been praised for saving a man from the water.
Godo and Charlotte Takacs used a throw-bag to pull the man to safety on Newcastle's Quayside.
The pair, who work at the Pitcher and Piano, had been trained to use the equipment by the RNLI and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS).
Nine lives have now been saved since such training was given to riverside venues, a TWFRS spokesman said.
Mr Takacs, 37, and his 33-year-old wife were working a busy afternoon shift on 24 August when someone alerted them to a man in difficulty in the river.
"We kept shouting at the guy, swim towards us, we can help you," Mr Takacs said, adding: "The man in the water was quickly picking up speed as the tide was taking him along the river at pace."
'Saved their life'
The couple grabbed the venue's throw-bag and ran along the Quayside to try and keep with the stricken man.
"At one stage the person's eyes had rolled back which was quite frightening so we knew the throw-bag was key to rescuing him," Mr Takacs said, adding: "We managed to pull him over to the river bank where he stayed until the arrival of the fire boat."
A TWFRS spokesman said the man did not suffer any life-threatening injuries "thanks to the intervention of Godo and Charlotte".
The Waterside Responder Scheme was developed six years ago and has seen hundreds of staff working at riverside venues on the River Tyne receive water rescue training.
Firefighter Tommy Richardson said: "We are so proud of Godo and Charlotte as their actions have helped to save someone from drowning and ultimately saved their life."
