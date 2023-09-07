Newcastle's Northumberland Street 'increasingly tired'
"Urgent" clarity is needed on the future of Newcastle's main shopping street amid fears it is becoming "increasingly tired", opposition councillors say.
Work to install more greenery, seating and 50ft (15m) high lighting pillars along Northumberland Street is due to get under way this year.
However, Liberal Democrats say they fear it may be put back until 2024.
The Labour-run city council said it was selecting a contractor for the project.
'Window of opportunity closing'
Councillor Greg Stone, Liberal Democrat spokesman on the city centre, described the street's paving as "looking increasingly tired".
"We have been told that renovation of Northumberland Street is on the way for several years now, but works on Ridley Place and Saville Row have taken an age and there is no sign of work being imminent on Northumberland Street.
"The decision to avoid construction work during last year's pre-Christmas trading season was understandable, but the window of opportunity for work to be done this year seems to be closing.
"There is an urgent need for clarity from the council leadership on their vision and delivery plans for city centre improvements."
Plans 'progressing'
A council spokesman said the authority was "progressing" with its redevelopment plans for the street with initial works still set to start "later this year".
"We are in the process of selecting a contractor to deliver the works and exact details and timescales will be confirmed when this process is complete.
"The improvements will include full repaving of the street and the introduction of new seating, planting, trees and lighting making it a more welcoming place that can be enjoyed both day and night."
He added work on nearby Ridley Place was now complete with street furniture to be installed on Saville Row "in the coming weeks".
