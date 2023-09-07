Nick Brown: Investigation into Labour MP continues one year on
- Published
An investigation into a long-serving MP remains ongoing a year after he was suspended by the Labour Party.
Newcastle East's Nick Brown, 73, had the party whip suspended last September after a complaint was made against him.
Both Mr Brown and Labour said this week they were unable to comment on the investigation while it continues.
The nature of the complaint made against Mr Brown, who now sits as an independent MP in the House of Commons, has not been made public.
He had been a high-profile figure within Labour, having served as chief whip to every party leader from Tony Blair onwards before being replaced in that post in 2021 by Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.
'Under investigation'
A former city councillor who was first elected in the East End ward of Walker in 1980, Mr Brown became an MP 40 years ago in 1983.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it understood Mr Brown was administratively suspended from membership of the Labour Party and had the whip suspended a short time before it was first reported by The Guardian on 7 September last year.
In a statement issued at the time, Mr Brown said: "There has been a complaint made about me to the Labour Party, which is under investigation.
"I am therefore under an administrative suspension from the Labour Party until the investigation is concluded. I'm not aware of what the complaint is. I am co-operating fully with the investigation."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.