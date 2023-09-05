Gateshead: Hate crime inquiry over transphobic graffiti on High Level Bridge
- Published
An investigation is under way after transphobic graffiti was daubed across various sites on Tyneside.
Offensive slogans have been painted on a section of the Grade I listed High Level Bridge, as well as bus stops in parts of Gateshead.
While it had previously been cleaned up by Gateshead Council teams, the vandalism has reappeared.
Insp Scott Youngman, of Northumbria Police, said "hate crime of any kind is never acceptable".
Officers are linking the reports and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Insp Youngman added that the graffiti would "quickly be removed".
Gateshead Council said it was supporting the police in their appeal for information and encouraged residents "to do the same".
"The diversity of our residents makes Gateshead; we want our residents to feel safe as they go about their day-to-day lives," a spokesman said.
"Graffiti of this nature is unacceptable and we will make every effort to remove this within 24 hours of being notified."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.