Work starts on Sunderland Culture House attraction
- Published
Construction work has started on what Sunderland council hopes will be a "world-class" visitor attraction.
Diggers have moved on to the site of the multimillion-pound Culture House on High Street West near Keel Square.
The building will house the city's library and archive collections, while featuring exhibition spaces, a café and roof garden.
The council said it had been "shaped by our residents" and would become a "genuine community asset".
Plans for Culture House were first unveiled in 2021 and approved last year as part of the ongoing Riverside development.
Consultations on how spaces inside the four-storey building will be used have since been taking place. It is expected to open in 2025.
John Price, the council's vibrant city portfolio holder, said: "Local people will help build Culture House, and local contractors will work on and supply the materials to create it.
"It is fitting that's the case as our ambition is to create a space in Culture House that is shaped by our residents."
Although work started this week, preparation works including the demolition of the former Corner Flag Pub and hospitality units have already taken place.
Temporary site offices are being erected at Crowtree Green and near the site of Propeller sculpture, which is in the process of being repaired.
Culture House director Leanne Littlewood added that she was keen to let the public "influence the permanent features" and activities inside the building once it opens.
She said residents would help "curate the cultural offer across Sunderland" which would ensure the attraction "excites people from all corners of our community".
The Culture House project is part of Sunderland City Council's plans to improve the area, which includes the redevelopment of the former Vaux Brewery site and Sheepfolds Stables.
It is being funded by the government's Future High Streets Fund.
