Women's Institute strip off for charity skinny dip
- Published
A group of Women's Institute members who stripped off for a plunge in the North Sea have almost doubled their fundraising target.
Ten women, in their 50s and 60s, said they "startled some dog walkers" after they undressed for the dip at Sugar Sands, Northumberland, at sunrise.
Rothbury Women's Institute said the idea had begun as a joke, but turned into an "exhilarating adventure".
The group have raised more than £1,700 for HospiceCare North Northumberland.
Secretary of Rothbury Women's Institute (WI), Katy Nickolls, said she was "delighted" that they had surpassed their fundraising target of £1,000, but added "we want to keep that figure rising".
Rothbury WI set their sights on raising money for HospiceCare North Northumberland whose services are "absolutely crucial" to the area, they said.
"It started out when I said, as a joke, that we would do a skinny dip," explained Ms Nickolls.
"Everyone said yes, and I thought, 'oh God, I'm going to have to actually do this."
She said they were inspired by the story of the Calendar Girls, the WI group who stripped off to pose for a nude calendar in order to raise money for charity.
"Those women gave us confidence that we could do it... and that no one would be too horrified," she said.
Ms Nickolls and nine others took the plunge on Tuesday, while other members waited close by with towels and hot tea.
"It was absolutely joyous and exhilarating. The women were so liberated," said Ms Nickolls.
"We started out covering ourselves with props and then, by the time we were in the sea, you couldn't get us out!
"It has inspired us to continue cold water swimming," she added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.