A1 Northumberland dualling decision delayed by nine months
- Published
The government has delayed a decision over dualling the A1 in Northumberland for a further nine months.
Plans to expand a 13-mile (20km) stretch of the road between Morpeth and Ellingham will now be made by 5 June 2024, it said.
The scheme was first raised 15 years ago and had already been put back on three other occasions.
The Department for Transport (DfT) said it "would allow further time to consider" any "relevant matters".
A decision had been due to be made by Tuesday with the aim of making the road safer while boosting the local economy.
'Matter of life and death'
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the Conservative MP for Berwick who was briefly transport secretary in Liz Truss' government, said there was "real disappointment that today's further delay means that dualling won't happen as quickly as we all need and want it to".
She added: "None of this is great. Today's road is a hazard, the distance to our nearest A&E makes dualling the A1 a matter of life or death and, of course, dualling is essential for our economic development in North Northumberland.
"All the same, I'm hopeful too - strategic and local road investment remains a manifesto commitment and, unlike some projects, it isn't being cancelled, or delayed until 2030."
In the last four years, there have been 129 accidents on single-carriageway sections of the road, a Freedom of Information request revealed.
Thirty-two of those accidents were "serious" and five resulted in deaths.
'Advanced construction work'
Local councillors have previously expressed concerns the scheme would be dropped by the government.
Residents have also described being "exhausted" by the uncertainty around the expansion plans.
Amanda and Martin Beals' farmhouse will have to be demolished if consent is finally granted.
They told the BBC the threat of being given two months' notice to vacate their home had made their lives "impossible".
Earlier this year it was revealed more than £67m had been spent without the scheme being signed off.
Government agency National Highways said that money had paid for designs, the application for a Development Consent Order - which is needed to allow the project to go ahead - advanced construction work and the purchase of land and properties.
In Northumberland, 42 miles of the A1 are still single carriageway.
