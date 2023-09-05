Gateshead: Source of strong smell remains a mystery
An investigation has been launched after complaints of a vile stench which spread across parts of Tyneside.
Environmental officials are trying to locate the source of the strong smell that circulated around Gateshead and beyond over the weekend.
The Environment Agency confirmed that it did not come from the Wardley Biogas Plant, which was identified as the source of a bad odour reported in July.
One cause being probed is the spreading of biosolids on agricultural land.
Over the weekend, there were reports of a bad smell across many parts of Gateshead, near the Metrocentre, and in Newcastle city centre.
Similar concerns about foul smells were raised in July - on that occasion, the origin turned out to be the Wardley Biogas Plant at the Follingsby Park industrial estate.
However, the Environment Agency has confirmed that the anaerobic digestion facility, which produces energy from food waste, was not the source of the problem this time, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
"We are working in partnership with Gateshead Council to determine the source of odour across Gateshead and Newcastle city centre," a spokesman said.
"Following [previous] reports of odours from the BioConstruct plant in Wardley Colliery, our officers have conducted monitoring and can confirm the odour is not from this site's waste activities."
Residents are being encouraged to report odour incidents to the Environment Agency's 24-hour hotline or to their local council.
A Gateshead Council spokesman confirmed it was investigating the source of the smell reported over the weekend.
"One potential source at this time of year is the spreading of biosolids on agricultural land," a spokesman said.
