Layton Darwood death: Disqualified driver found guilty
- Published
A man has been found guilty of causing the death of a five-year-old boy who fell under the wheels of a trailer.
Layton Darwood was struck by a van towing the trailer in Willow Avenue, Fenham, Newcastle, in August 2020.
The van was being driven by Darren Jacques, 42, from Penrith, Cumbria, who was disqualified at the time.
Jacques was found guilty of causing the boy's death by driving while disqualified and will be sentenced on on 4 December at Newcastle Crown Court.
Following a six-day trial, the judge warned Jacques, of Hutton Hill, not to expect anything less than a custodial sentence.
The court heard how Jacques had been provided with a Ford Transit Tipper and trailer by his employer, despite being halfway through a 42-month ban following a drinking and driving conviction.
Jacques, a subcontractor, had travelled with colleagues to Newcastle to carry out utility work and was just about to make his journey home on 25 August
He bought a bottle of beer from a shop in Willow Avenue and began driving, seemingly unaware Layton, who had been in the shop at the same time, had climbed on to the trailer before getting caught and falling from the vehicle, Northumbria Police said.
Telecoms data recovered by police revealed contact between Jacques and his employer in the moments that followed, which revealed he had been given details of another man to supply to police.
Jacques continued to lie about his identity for about two hours while doctors and paramedics attempted to save Layton's life, police said.
It was only when officers requested he used a mobile finger-print scanner that he confessed his real identify and was arrested.
Layton died in hospital later that night.
Following the verdict on Monday, Layton's mum Stephany released a statement on behalf of the family describing him as a "loving, happy little boy with his whole life ahead of him".
"Our worst nightmare came true the day we lost him," she added.
"Although some sort of justice has been served today it's a very bitter sweet situation. It has taken a long, hard three years with many set-backs and challenges along the way.
"If it had not been for the determination of my mam and Northumbria Police we would not be here today, seeing justice be served for Layton.
"A common saying among police is 'deeds not words' and in this case the deeds of Sergeant Ray Lowery, Sergeant Russ Surrey and PC Greg Huntley have well outweighed all the words ever spoken."
Sgt Surrey praised the "strength and resilience" Layton's family had shown throughout the investigation.
He added: "Despite being banned from the roads, he [Jacques] was brazenly driving in a work capacity and was even in charge of a large, heavy-duty vehicle which he wasn't trained or qualified to operate.
"Not only that, but instead of admitting what he did, Jacques supplied attending officers with the details of another person in an attempt to cover his tracks, but our road-side checks caught him in the act.
"He had plenty of opportunities to admit what he did, but instead has refused to accept his actions, repeatedly denying what he did and putting Layton's family through the anguish of a trial."
