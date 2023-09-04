Sunderland woman sets up walking group to tackle loneliness
A woman who started her own walking group after suffering from loneliness says it is like free "therapy".
Amelia Dodd established Girls Who Walk Sunderland after moving from Stoke-on-Trent with her partner for work earlier this year.
Nearly 50 people from Wearside met at Roker Beach for the group's first gathering on Saturday.
She said she hoped to encourage more people of different ages and backgrounds to socialise.
"When I moved, loneliness had a big impact on me," the 23-year-old said.
"It was quite hard to meet people, especially when you just go to work, it was hard to meet people outside of that.
"I thought I needed to start a group, for other women, to come together and fight that together and be social together."
As the group becomes more established, she hopes to organise regular walks at spots across Sunderland, and eventually arrange social activities.
Meanwhile, the group has arranged to do a fundraising walk at Herrington Country Park, Penshaw, for the Stray Aid charity on 14 October.
Group member Alina Mackenzie said she had been dealing with feelings of isolation and decided to sign up.
She said: "It's good to get back into the community to meet people who you wouldn't normally meet.
"We've got people of all ages on this walk, some women are in their 60s and I'm 21 and don't think I'd normally make friends with someone that age."
Ms Dodd added: "Mental health is really important, we don't speak about it enough but when you're in a group which is relaxed, it's kind of like therapy but relaxed."
