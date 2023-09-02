North Shields: New bus and Metro hub opens to the public
- Published
A multimillion-pound interchange designed to integrate train and bus services has opened.
The first services departed the North Shields Transport Hub, more than two years after the plans were first unveiled, earlier.
North Tyneside's elected mayor Norma Redfearn said it would help "bring the town back to life".
It was part of the council's ongoing plan to make the town a place people want to "live, work and visit".
The hub, which has been built alongside a new town square, has replaced a series of outdoor shelters with an indoor facility.
It also features shops, public and accessible toilets, changing facilities and has been decorated with artwork by local people.
"Like most towns they've been dying over the years and this is part of our huge ambition to bring North Shields back to life," said Ms Redfearn.
Ben Maxfield, business director at transport operator Go North East, added the new hub was a "great facility for our customers".
The building has been located next to the town's Tyne and Wear Metro station, designed to connect with local bus services and taxis.
It also extends onto a new town square, due to be named following a public vote next week, which will host live music and entertainment.
The development comes as the council is working on an access link between the town and the fish quay, while it hopes to relocate the Shields Ferry landing closer to the town.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.