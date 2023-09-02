Fears over plans to scrap free car parking in Sunderland
Plans to scrap free parking in Sunderland city centre will drive footfall to retail parks and the Metrocentre, traders fear.
The city's council is proposing changes to parking at most sites, including increasing charges, from January.
It said it had not reviewed fees since 2018, and the change would encourage use of more "sustainable" transport.
Local people and businesses claim it would be "devastating" to the city's development.
The council plans to cease free parking after 15:00, which was introduced during the Covid pandemic, at many of its car parks including all multi-storeys.
However, it plans to retain the scheme at parking on Gorse Road, Charles Street, West Wear Street, Tatham Street and Nile Street, on the outskirts of the city.
It is also planning to raise fees by 10p per hour, some day rates from either free or £2 to £3 and introduce fees on Sundays.
Gerard Purvis, who has owned coffee and clothing store, Port Independent, in Sunniside, for the past four years, told the BBC he feared a drop in trade.
"One of the few benefits we have to get people in town is the free parking on an afternoon and just taking that away gives them even less reason to come here," he said.
"It would come at a time of year when people are really cash cautious and not wanting to spend on unnecessary things."
Mr Purvis, who employs three staff, said a significant amount of customers were taking advantage of the "free after three" scheme, and scrapping it "would have a massive impact".
"We have a fair number of customers who come down only after parking is free because it's already expensive... they just won't come here, they will go the Metrocentre where it is free."
Cindy Godoy, who runs the Peacock pub in Keel Square, believes the council is going in the "opposite direction" of encouraging visitors.
"There's a lot of amazing developments coming to Sunderland, and we are massive advocates of that and we're always trying to look at the positives, but hearing things like this is really disheartening," she said.
"If we're really trying to improve the city we need to make sure it is available for the people of Sunderland to enjoy it."
However, one Sunderland resident, who asked not to be named, said she and her family had already stopped driving into the city as public transport proved cheaper than parking.
That follows the introduction of £2 single fares by bus operators including Go North East and Stagecoach, which serve Wearside.
In a report published earlier, the council also said there would be no increase to business permits, overnight parking, or fees at its new 657-space Riverside car park, which opened earlier this year.
Sunderland's Liberal Democrat leader Paul Edgeworth said the council should be "doing everything it can" to keep "our city centre alive and thriving".
He accused council bosses of making an "idiotic move", being "greedy" and echoed fears people would take advantage of other areas with free parking.
Graeme Miller, the council's Labour leader, said parking charges had been static for five years, and surveys had found the city was one of cheapest in the UK for parking.
He said the opposition "neglects the research and survey work" that went into a "major study and review of car parking".
"Our own surveys show that 'free after three' needs changes and so it is being changed," he said.
"The research shows that the majority of customers taking advantage of this offer are those, who are arriving earlier in the day, and are taking advantage of the reduced parking charges from 15:00, as part of their commute or would be visiting the city centre anyway.
"I suspect the opposition would complain if we were not looking at changes".
A cabinet meeting is expected to decide on the plans on 7 September.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.