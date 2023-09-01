Felling: Plans to convert Grade II-listed former town hall into flats
- Published
A Grade II-listed former town hall will be transformed into more than a dozen flats if plans are approved.
Felling Town Hall, which was built in 1902, currently operates as a hotel and temporary accommodation.
It already has one flat but proposals include the development of six one-bedroom, seven two-bedroom and one three-bedroom properties.
Gateshead Borough Council officers have recommended the plans to be approved, with a decision due on Wednesday.
According to a council report on the proposals the intended use of the building as 15 self-contained units "is not expected to cause significant noise or disturbance".
"Additionally, this use, involving 15 flats, is seen as less intensive compared to its previous function as an aparthotel, given the more long-term occupancy," the report added.
Local Labour councillor Bill Dick backed the plan in principle to create more permanent housing.
"Providing that the plans satisfy the planning regime and they can stick to the conditions that the committee put on to the application I would be for it," he said.
The hall was built by local surveyor Henry Miller and became Grade II-listed in 1985.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.