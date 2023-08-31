Woman seriously injured in Newcastle hit-and-run
An investigation has been launched after a woman aged in her 60s was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.
The woman was hit by a car on Station Road North in the Forest Hall area of Newcastle before 08:00 BST, Northumbria Police said.
The vehicle left the scene following the incident, close to the junction with Station Road.
The woman remains in hospital with a serious leg injury and police are appealing for witnesses.
