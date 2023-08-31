Andrew Peart murder inquiry: Dad was 'deeply loved'
- Published
A dad who died from a head wound following an assault was "deeply loved", his family said.
Andrew Peart, 39, was taken to hospital on 23 August for treatment but died early on Wednesday morning.
A murder investigation is under way following the attack near Guide Post Working Men's Club, Choppington, Northumberland, on 22 August.
A 28-year-old man was previously charged with causing grievous bodily harm, and was remanded in custody.
Mr Peart's family has released a tribute in which they revealed his organs had been donated.
They thanked staff at Newcastle's RVI, where he was being cared for.
"Andrew was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be remembered for his loyalty, kindness and sense of fun," they said.
"[He] will be greatly missed by his parents, son, partner, sister, friends and colleagues at North Yorkshire Timber where he worked as a design technician for many years."
It is believed Mr Peart was assaulted sometime between 22:15 and 22:30 BST.
Police were called the following morning when he went to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington for treatment.
Anyone who saw what happened is being asked to contact Northumbria Police, particularly those with dashcam or doorbell footage.
Det Ch Insp Graeme Barr added: "We are determined to get the answers for Andrew's family which they deserve.
"Our investigation is continuing and we are grateful to all of those who have so far provided information."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.