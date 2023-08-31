Newcastle: Man wanted after verbal abuse hurled at runner

The runner was on Coast Road near to Lookers car garage when they were approached, police say

Police want to speak to a man over a suspected hate crime after a runner had homophobic and transphobic abuse hurled at them.

A woman was running in the Coast Road, Newcastle, near Lookers car garage when a man stopped and verbally abused them.

He then approached the victim, threatened them by gesturing with his fist and left just after 20:30 BST on 13 August, Northumbria Police said.

The victim was "extremely distressed" and later contacted police.

Police say they want to speak to a man as part of the investigation, who they say may hold "valuable information"

Inquiries are ongoing into what happened, which police are treating as a suspected hate crime.

Officers have released an image of man they want to speak as part of the investigation, who was in the area at the time, and may hold "valuable information".

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

