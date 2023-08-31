Newcastle: Man wanted after verbal abuse hurled at runner
- Published
Police want to speak to a man over a suspected hate crime after a runner had homophobic and transphobic abuse hurled at them.
A woman was running in the Coast Road, Newcastle, near Lookers car garage when a man stopped and verbally abused them.
He then approached the victim, threatened them by gesturing with his fist and left just after 20:30 BST on 13 August, Northumbria Police said.
The victim was "extremely distressed" and later contacted police.
Inquiries are ongoing into what happened, which police are treating as a suspected hate crime.
Officers have released an image of man they want to speak as part of the investigation, who was in the area at the time, and may hold "valuable information".
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.