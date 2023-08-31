International Advanced Manufacturing Park approved
The expansion of a major industrial estate which it is claimed will create thousands of jobs has been approved.
The first phase of the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) near the Nissan factory in Sunderland is already under way.
Sunderland and South Tyneside Council have now agreed to further development of the so-called "northern employment area".
Permission was given for new infrastructure, including a bridge.
The IAMP has been designated as a "nationally significant" project by the government and is expected to create thousands of jobs over several phases, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The first phase was approved in 2018 and plans were backed in 2021 to build a £450m battery manufacturing plant.
The newly approved section includes:
- The dualling of the A1290 between the A19/A1290 Downhill Lane junction and the southern access from International Drive
- A new access road with a bridge across the River Don
- A pumping station, electricity substations and landscaping
- Four plots for industrial units of up to 168,000sqm
The proposed uses include light industrial, general industrial and storage and distribution, as well as "ancillary office and research and development floorspace".
The detailed designs for up to 12 units on the site would be subject to further "reserved matters" applications.
The application said IAMP aimed to create a "nationally important and internationally respected location for advanced manufacturing and European scale supply chain industries".
A report to South Tyneside Council's Planning Committee said the 10-year construction period for the newly approved area would create up to 165 direct jobs and a further 345 in the supply chain.
However, several nearby farms expressed concern over a loss of agricultural land, increased noise and the impact on wildlife.
