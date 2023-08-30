North Tyneside: Council workers to strike over pay
- Published
More than 260 council workers are set to strike next month in a dispute over pay.
Unite members at North Tyneside Council will walk out on 6 and 13 September.
A national pay offer of a flat increase of £1,925 was rejected by the union, with 23 different councils voting for industrial action.
The council said contingency plans were in place and added it would "be able to deliver essential services" during the strikes
Members are predominantly in building trades, health visitors, school and nursery nurses, admin roles and bereavement services.
'Struggled to afford heating'
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our members provide critical frontline council services. Despite the essential roles our members undertake their employer thinks it is acceptable to propose what amounts to yet another real terms pay cut, at a time when they increasingly can't make ends meet."
It said a survey found nearly half of its members had struggled to afford heating, electricity and water bills and almost a quarter were skipping meals to save money, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Jon Ritchie, director of resources at North Tyneside Council, said residents would not see "major disruption".
He said: "Contingency plans will be in place to ensure that, regardless of impact, we will be able to deliver essential services to our residents, including any emergency and out-of-hours services. Ensuring the health and safety of our residents is a priority for us and this will not change.
"We have a good working relationship with trade unions in North Tyneside and will work alongside them throughout this process."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.