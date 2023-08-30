Two in court charged with man's Gateshead ammonia spray murder
Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a man who died after a suspected ammonia attack.
Andy Foster, 26, was attacked when he opened the door at his home in Eighton Terrace, Gateshead, on 20 August and later died in hospital.
John Wandless, of no fixed address, and Kenneth Fawcett, of North Shields, both 32, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via videolink charged with murder.
No pleas were entered and they were remanded in custody.
Judge Paul Sloan KC told the defendants they were next due to appear before the court on 2 October for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
A trial date was provisionally set for 2 February.
Northumbria Police said two women, 30 and 37, and a 34-year-old man - who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender - had been released while inquiries continue.
Another man, 26, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, has also been released pending further inquiries.
