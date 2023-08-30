Choppington: Murder inquiry after man dies from head wound
- Published
A murder investigation is under way after a man died from a head injury in an assault in Northumberland.
Andrew Peart, 39, was taken to hospital a week ago but died earlier, Northumbria Police said.
Police believe he was assaulted on 22 August in Stakeford Lane, near Guide Post Working Men's Club, Choppington.
A 28-year-old man appeared before magistrates on Monday charged with causing grievous bodily harm, and was remanded in custody.
Mr Peart's family is being supported, the force said.
It is believed he was assaulted sometime between 22:15 and 22:30 BST.
Police were called the following morning when he went to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington for treatment.
Det Ch Insp Graeme Barr, from Northumbria Police, said: "Although we believe this is an isolated incident - and there is no risk to the wider public - officers remain in the area to offer reassurance to the community and carry out inquiries to assist with the ongoing investigation."
Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to contact them, particularly those with dashcam or doorbell footage.
