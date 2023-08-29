Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles 'attacked outside club'
Newcastle United's club captain was attacked and hit with a bottle outside a nightclub, it has been reported.
Jamaal Lascelles, 29, was punched in the back of his head and one of his group was knocked unconscious during the attack in Newcastle city centre on 20 August, the Press Association said.
His brother was also said to have been elbowed in the head near the Chinawhite club hours after the Magpies lost 1-0 away to Manchester City.
Newcastle United declined to comment.
A video appearing to show the player almost being hit by a bottle of vodka has been circulated online.
It was also reported the player and his group were threatened with being shot.
No-one has yet been arrested in connection with the attack.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said there was a report of disorder involving several people in Westgate Road in the early hours of 20 August.
"Officers attended, however it is believed that those involved had already left the scene before they arrived," he added.
Lascelles has been club captain since the age of 23, and has kept the role despite losing his first team place under Eddie Howe, with the on-pitch duties carried out by England defender Kieran Trippier.
