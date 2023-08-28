Gateshead: Murder charges over man's 'ammonia' spray death
Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who died after being sprayed with a substance thought be ammonia.
Andy Foster, 26, was attacked at his home in Eighton Terrace, Gateshead, on 20 August and died in hospital.
Detectives previously said two people had knocked on his front door, sprayed the substance at him and fled.
Kenneth Fawcett, of North Shields, and John Wandless, of no fixed address, both 32, are due in court later.
Mr Foster was described by his loved ones as "a kind and funny boy", who was "so loved by his family and many friends".
"Andy still had his whole life left ahead of him - and we are struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer here with us," a tribute said.
Police said two women, 30 and 37, and a 34-year-old man - who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender - had been released under investigation.
Another man, 26, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, has also been released pending further inquiries.
Det Insp Tomasz Fowler, from Northumbria Police, said: "Our thoughts remain firmly with Andy's loved ones at this extremely difficult time and we will continue to offer them all the support that they need.
"We would like to thank members of the public for their continued support and cooperation throughout the past week."
Police have continued to appeal for information.
