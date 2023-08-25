Gateshead: 'Ammonia spray death' man remembered as 'kind and funny'
The family of a man who died after being sprayed with suspected ammonia say they are "absolutely devastated and heartbroken".
Andy Foster, 26, was attacked on Eighton Terrace, Gateshead, on Sunday and later died in hospital.
Northumbria Police said two people knocked on the door, sprayed the substance and then fled.
In a statement his family said they were "struggling to come to terms that he is no longer here with us".
"He was our only son as well as a loving and supportive partner, grandson and cousin and was particularly close with his Grandad who was very special to him.
"Andy still had his whole life left ahead of him and we are struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer here with us."
Describing him as a "kind and funny boy who was so loved", Mr Foster's family said they wanted to thank the community for its "support and kind words".
Police said the family was being supported by specially-trained officers and that "extensive enquiries" were ongoing.
A 26-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, has been released as investigations continue.
Det Insp Tam Fowler said: "While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe that those involved are known to each other."
He urged anyone with information to share it with police.
