Gateshead: A1 bridge to open to traffic from 1 September
- Published
A bridge built to improve congestion on the A1 in Gateshead will partially open to traffic next week.
From 1 September, Allerdene Bridge will open to drivers but initially only for those leaving the carriageway at junction 67 (Coal House).
Traffic continuing north will remain on the existing carriageway while work is completed, with all lanes gradually moving across to the new bridge.
It has been described as a "key milestone" by National Highways.
It is hoped the new bridge will keep traffic flowing on the route, which the government body has described as "one of the most congested highway links in north-east England".
The A1 Birtley-to-Coal House project to widen the carriageway started in mid 2021 and the 3,400 tonne bridge, which spans the East Coast railway line, is a key part of it.
Over the coming months road users will see other lanes gradually moved on to the Allerdene Bridge.
A new North Dene pedestrian footbridge to replace the one dismantled and removed a year ago to allow lanes to be widened, will also be installed in the coming months.
National Highways project manager Helen Burrow has thanked motorists for their "enduring" patience.
"We are thrilled to see traffic smoothly transition to the new bridge and lanes. These accomplishments are a testament to the remarkable progress achieved in the project."
