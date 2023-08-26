Sunderland parking issues could be tackled with new powers
A council which has faced criticism over problem parking may use new powers to enforce the rules.
Sunderland City Council said it had identified four areas where rules are often ignored and safety concerns had been raised.
Durham Road, which is a main thoroughfare into the city, is often partially blocked by cars and vans.
It will need to apply to the Department of Transport (DfT) before it can take further action to enforce the rules.
Under the plans, the council would be able to issue Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) to enforce "moving traffic regulations" on Fawcett Street, St Mary's Way, Southwick Green and Durham Road.
This includes issuing fines to those parked on cycle lanes, blocking box junctions, carrying out banned turns and ignoring no-entry signs.
Earlier this year, the council installed bollards along a problem stretch of Durham Road to help prevent illegal parking, which has been at the centre of a long-running safety dispute.
But just a day after they were installed drivers were spotted continuing to break the rules, with cars blocking the left-hand carriageway to other vehicles and buses.
Locals called on the council to step up enforcement, telling the BBC that illegal parking on Durham Road was an "accident waiting to happen", unless it is stopped completely.
The council said the new restrictions would be enforced by Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology, recording the contravention before sending a PCN in the post, and would tackle "unlawful and dangerous parking".
A six-month grace period would then be in place, allowing the council to issue warning notices to drivers for any first offences.
"These proposals have been designed to increase the safety of our roads, reduce congestion, and increase the reliability of public transport in the city," said Kevin Johnston, the council's cabinet member for dynamic city.
A consultation asking for residents' views is running until 1 October, before the council decides whether to apply to the DfT for the new powers.
