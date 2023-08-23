Seahouses: Woman hit by car suffers 'life-changing injuries'
- Published
A pedestrian suffered "life-changing injuries" when she was hit by a car in a Northumberland coastal village, police have said.
It happened at about 13:50 BST in Main Street, Seahouses.
Several police and ambulance teams were called to the scene, as well as the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
The injured woman, who was initially helped by an off-duty paramedic, was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and assisted officers with their inquires, the force added.
A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said it received a call to reports of a road traffic incident.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew, a clinical team leader, two crews from our hazardous area response team, and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service who attended by air," they said.
"An off-duty paramedic from London Ambulance Service also provided initial support to the patient whilst our crews were travelling to the scene."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.