Andy Foster: Gateshead 'ammonia spray death no wider risk to public'
- Published
Police investigating the alleged murder of a man who was sprayed with suspected ammonia have said there is no wider risk to the public.
Andy Foster, 26, was attacked on Eighton Terrace, Gateshead, on Sunday and later died in hospital.
Northumbria Police said two people knocked on the door, sprayed the substance and then fled.
A man, 26, arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.
He was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Police said Mr Foster's family were being supported by specially trained officers while a murder investigation had been launched.
Det Insp Tam Fowler said it was a "tragic incident" with the force's thoughts with Mr Foster's family and loved ones.
"While our investigation is at an early stage, it is believed that those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public," the officer said.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact detectives.
