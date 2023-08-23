North Shields man who asked for sex videos from girl sentenced
- Published
A man who sought "sickening" sex videos of who he thought was a 13-year-old girl has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Gavin Noble, 25, sent explicit messages and images of himself to who he thought was a girl on Snapchat, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
He asked her to send him videos and pictures of herself but did not realise it was an undercover police officer.
He was jailed for 16 months suspended for 18 after admitting one charge.
The court heard Noble, from North Shields, was informed the girl was 13 and invited to block her but said it was "fine" and they "weren't doing anything".
'Immature'
He sent her videos of himself performing sex acts and requested she did the same for him.
Noble admitted attempting to incite an underage girl in sexual activity between November and December.
In mitigation, Mark Harrison said Noble was "immature" and was in a "poor state of mind" at the time, adding he was taking cocaine and having relationship difficulties.
Mr Harrison said Noble was "acutely ashamed" and "deeply sorry", although added there was "never an attempt" to meet the girl and there was a "degree of tacit encouragement" from the undercover officer.
His Honour Judge Tim Gittins said it was fortunate there was not a real victim but it was a "sickening chat for anyone to have with someone of that age as you believed them to be".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.