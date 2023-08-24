Sunderland's Halfway House could become homeless hostel
Plans to turn a "landmark" pub into a hostel for people with "complex needs" have sparked a backlash.
Proposals have been submitted to build seven flats for men aged between 18 and 25, in Sunderland's Halfway House.
It has attracted concerns from locals who believe it is a "ridiculous use of this lovely landmark" and objections from the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA).
Sunderland City Council said prospective tenants would be "risk assessed" before being housed.
Plans show the four-storey building off Southwick Road would also include several en-suite bathrooms, office space and staff accommodation.
Those with "complex needs", including rough sleepers, vulnerable people and those leaving care or hospital would be housed there, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Sunderland and South Tyneside CAMRA lodged an objection to the plans and said the pub had been open until recently.
"As a community facility it should be proven the venue is unviable as a public house before consideration is given to reuse," it said, adding: "Unviability must take into account future potential as well as past performance."
More than a dozen objections have since been received by the council, who are expected to decide on the plans later.
Residents said they feared an increase in anti-social behaviour while echoing the loss of the pub as a community space.
One opponent said a "more appropriate site" should be considered while another said it "should remain as a community property for the people of Southwick".
Councillors Michael Butler and Alex Samuels, who represent Southwick, said they were aware of concerns among the community.
They also said there were fears over the potential for convicted sex offenders living near an area where there are schools.
The council said the premises would not be used as a "bail hostel", with tenants assessed for risk and requiring a local connection to the city.
It would have round-the-clock management and support services on the site ensuring everyone was "supported, monitored and managed appropriately", the authority said.
Last month, the council was urged to scrap plans to demolish another pub, in Thorney Close, to make way for supported accommodation.
A spokesperson previously said it had agreed a "homeless reduction and sleeping rough strategy" and wanted "to help and support residents who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless".
It said this included developments in "well-established residential communities" where they could "embed and move forward with their lives as they take steps towards independent living".
