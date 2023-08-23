Tyne and Wear Metro suspended in North Tyneside after fault
Commuters have been told to expect disruption due to a signalling fault on the Tyne and Wear Metro.
Train services between North Shields and Wallsend have been unable to run since 06:00 BST, Metro operator Nexus said.
Delays are also expected across the entire network as the problem also affects the depot in Howdon.
Tickets are being accepted on Go North East services 1, 307 and 309 and Arriva's service 306.
It is not yet known when the fault will be resolved.
